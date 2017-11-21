Woman wanted after reportedly firing at deputies in Cleveland County

Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman they say shot at Cleveland County deputies during an alleged drug arrest Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began when narcotics investigators went to a home on the 1100 block of College Avenue for a drug complaint. While the deputies were walking up to the house, a car pulled up.

In that car, officials said, was Travis Lamar McKinney - the suspect in the drug complaint - and 25-year-old Brianne Smith of Orangeburg County, SC.

Deputies say McKinney got out of the vehicle with a gun behind his back and began verbally assaulting them. While the deputies were trying to subdue McKinney, a shot was fired from the vehicle and Smith drove away quickly.

McKinney was eventually hit with a stun gun and taken into custody. He is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault on a government employee, and several other outstanding warrants for unrelated misdemeanor charges.

Officials are still looking for Smith. When she's caught, she will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer with intent to kill.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts should call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

