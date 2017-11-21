On The Go with Stro: Go-Kart Racing

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation invited me to participate in their first ever Karting Against Cancer event and since I've never tried go-karting before we decided it would be the perfect opportunity for our next On The Go With Stro.

Check out the video for more!

Special thanks to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation for this opportunity! For more on the foundation, events, and how you can donate visit www.martintruexfoundation.org or www.sherrystrong.org.

