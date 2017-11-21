Salisbury names new city finance director

Shannon C. Moore has been promoted to finance director with the City of Salisbury. She will assume the position from Teresa Harris who is retiring at the end of the year. Moore’s new position is effective Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, according to a news release from the City of Salisbury.

As finance director, Moore will manage planning, organizing and directing the financial activities of the city, which includes accounting, payroll, budget preparation, performance management, benchmarking, debt management, purchasing, billing/collections and investment and cash management activities.

She has been with the city for more than eight years, most recently serving as budget and performance manager. In this position, she managed the city’s $80 million annual budget, including the general fund, four major enterprise funds, three capital funds and two internal service funds. She also oversaw the city’s transition to a 10-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP), resulting in more than $4.9 million of general fund projects budgeted in the first year.

“I am very excited about this next chapter in my career with the city, and look forward to leading Salisbury to the best fiscal health possible,” said Moore. “I appreciate the city manager’s support as I take on this new challenge.”

“Shannon has been an asset to the city, particularly to the management team and City Council, as we work to develop the CIP and enhance the budget process,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “I see a successful, bright future for Shannon as she brings her financial skills and talents to her new position.”

Moore holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance and a M.B.A. from Western Carolina University. She also holds a Municipal Administration Certificate from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government and was a recent member of the Alliance for Innovation Academy.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.