Molly's Kids: Elizabeth Brooks gets Thanksgiving off from her chemo treatments

Elizabeth Brooks goes to St. Jude this Sunday. Another week of chemo for this Marshville girl... then... good news... she was giving the month of December off from her Ewing Sarcoma treatments! Her mom just wrote with a bazillion exclamation points, over-the-moon thrilled with the news.

"We'll return to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis in January for scans," Laura Brooks said. "If they look good -- cancer-free -- we could be done for good!"

After we all were introduced to Elizabeth as the newest one of our #MollysKids two weeks ago - she and I randomly ran into each other in Union County last week. Picture from that great night.

Good luck on Sunday, Elizabeth. Please keep us updated.

-Molly

PS: Original link to Elizabeth's story: http://tinyurl.com/ElizabethBrooksMKs

