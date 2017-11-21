Duo caught on surveillance stealing ATM from Burke Co store

Officials in Burke County are trying to identify two men caught on surveillance video stealing an ATM from a local store.

The heavy-duty theft happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Shell Station on the 8800 block of Old NC 10. Deputies responding to an ATM alarm found the entire machine had been stolen when they got there.

Surveillance video from the store shows two men using a logging chain to load the ATM into the back of a white four-door work truck. The logging chain was left behind at the scene and collected as evidence.

The truck left the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the men's identities or the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

