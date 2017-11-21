Mallard Creek HS placed on lockdown due to police activity in area

Mallard Creek High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to police activity in the area.

The incident began when officers responded to a report of shots being fired on the 3800 block of Johnston Oehler Road. There, there found two people, who were detained, and a firearm.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) officials confirmed just after 1 p.m. that the school was on lockdown as a precaution because of the police activity.

Police have not released any further details about the incident, including names or possible charges.

