Man wanted in carjacking, accused of robbing two at knife-point in Salisbury

A man is wanted for reportedly stealing a vehicle and robbing two people at knife-point in Rowan County Monday.

According to a police report, the incident happened at a home in the 300 block of Bluff Lane in Salisbury around 12:38 p.m. The victim told police he answered the door for a person who he was waiting for. The victim was then reportedly surprised to see an unknown man at his door, the police report stated. The man who was planning on visiting the victim arrived on scene while the alleged robber was there, the police report states.

The victims told police the man pulled out a knife and told them, "I don't want to hurt you, give me everything you got. If you lunge, I'm going to stab you," the police report states.

The man reportedly stole cash, car keys, a KIA Soul and a iPhone from the two men. The alleged robber then reportedly fled from the victim's home in the KIA Soul.

A short time later, the KIA Soul was found abandoned across the road from Bluff Lane. The robber reportedly drove through a white fence at Bluff Lane and Long Ferry Road after fleeing from the scene.

Officers used K-9 dogs to track the alleged robber but it was unsuccessful. According to the police report, officers also conducted a traffic stop along Long Ferry Road and Bluff Lane to check vehicles for the alleged robber.

The police report states that alleged robber was wearing sunglasses and jeans during the incident.

No other details have been released.

