Man wanted, woman charged in Burke County kidnapping attempt

A man is wanted and a woman has been charged in connection with a kidnapping attempt in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to investigate a possible kidnapping at the Timmerill Mobile Home Park on US Highway 18/64 in Morganton on Monday. Deputies say the they interviewed witnesses and retrieved video footage that lead to arrest warrants being issued for 20-year-old Marcus Allen Richard Whisnant and 29-year-old Krisie Melissa Parrish.

Deputies say the pair reportedly kidnapped a 21-year-old at her home. The victim received minor injuries during the incident.

Parrish was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree kidnapping and simple assault. She was given a secured bond of $125,000.

Deputies say Whisnant is still at large. He has an outstanding warrant for first-degree kidnapping.

If you have any information on Whisnant's whereabouts, you're asked to call Burke County Crime Stoppers at 828-433-3333.

