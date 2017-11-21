WBTV Speak Out Editorial: A Season of Thanksgiving

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

2017 has been a year of many challenges, but we have many things to be thankful for:

When hurricanes devastated communities across the country, you (the viewers) stepped up and helped WBTV collect more than a quarter of a million dollars to help!

Once again, you leaped at the chance to help St. Jude Children’s Hospital by helping us sell out more than a million dollars’ worth of dream home giveaway tickets in record time! That’s more than $3 million raised in this area since we started working with St. Jude.

You’re helping us donate tens of thousands of dollars to Toys For Tots again this year!

Charlotte, despite its faults, remains ranked as one of the fastest growing and best regions to live in the entire country!

So, in this season of Thanksgiving, while it’s easy to dwell on what’s wrong in our country and on what we DON’T have, maybe for just a day, we can collectively pause in gratitude for what we DO have.

Whatever the holiday holds for you, we hope it’ll spent with people you care about, sharing a good meal and making lasting memories.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.