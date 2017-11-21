Man accused of pointing gun at two officers - | WBTV Charlotte

Man accused of pointing gun at two officers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers Monday. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two female officers were on a call for service when 34-year-old Christopher Wheeler allegedly pointed a weapon at them. 

Wheeler was charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer. 

Police say no officers were injured in the incident. 

No other details were released. 

