Loaded gun found inside 14-year-old's backpack at Rocky River High School

A loaded weapon was found inside a student's backpack Tuesday morning at a Mint Hill high school.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the weapon - a Taurus 9mm handgun - was found at Rocky River High School and the 14-year-old student was detained.

The school's principal sent a message to parents at the school informing them about the incident.

"This morning we were made aware of a student who may have had a gun in their possession," the statement read. "The student was detained at school and had their backpack searched. A loaded weapon was found."

A source told WBTV that an anonymous tip was called in that the student had the gun. School officials say the caller identified the student by name.

It is unclear whether there was a motive as to why the student brought the gun to school, but officials said there was no indication that the student removed the gun from the backpack while on school property.

According to school officials, no students or staff were ever threatened and everyone is safe.

The district said the student was released to the custody of their parents and that a juvenile petition will be filed with the Juvenile Court System.

