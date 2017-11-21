Three people wanted for stealing 30 jackets from Victoria's Secret in Rock Hill

Three people are accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of clothing from a Victoria’s Secret in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill Police responded to the store on Dave Lyle Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Monday night. Store employees said two males and a female walked into the store wearing baggy clothing and were carrying garbage bags.

The three people reportedly began stuffing sweatshirts in the garbage bags, employees told police. A store employee went to confront them but they reportedly took off toward the WalMart on Dave Lyle Boulevard which is located next to the mall.

Store employees say the three people got away with 30 jackets from the store, each costing $79.95. They estimate about $2,398.50 worth of merchandise were stolen.

The Victoria’s Secret store was not equipped with surveillance footage.

Employees say the female was wearing a shower cap with an orange or red shirt.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.