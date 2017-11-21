Rock Hill Police arrest man wanted for armed robbery in January

Rock Hill Police arrested a 32-year-old man wanted for an armed robbery that happened in January.

According to a Rock Hill Police report from early January, an employee at the Sam’s Mart on the 1700 block of Saluda Street called police to report an armed robbery.

The employee said a white male wearing a grey hoodie entered the store and pulled a handgun on the employee. The man reportedly demanded that she give him money from the cash register.

According to the report, once the suspect had the money, he told her to go to the back and “count to five minutes.” She told police the man stole $100 from one register and $305.87 from another.

On Monday, officers arrested John Wilson and charged him with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, in connection to the case.

