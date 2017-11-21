Complaints from neighbors lead to major drug bust in Steele Creek home

Complaints from neighbors led officers to a major drug bust and three arrests in Charlotte's Steele Creek area.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, anonymous complaints sparked officers to investigate a home along Hatton Cross Lane. Neighbors told police there was lots of activity at the home and noted people coming and going.

After several weeks of investigating, officers executed a search warrant on the home and found more than $500,000 in cash, 2.6 kilograms of cocaine, two pounds of marijuana and other drugs in the home.

Investigators say much of the cash was wrapped in tape and dunked in grease before being stored in metal containers.

Officers say they also found two guns into the home during the search.

Police say three people - Joseph Anthony Espinal, Jesus Manuel Rosario, and Socrates Jhoneril Gomez - were arrested in the home.

An arrest warrant was issued for a fourth person, Christian Nunez.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, police said the three people arrested were "new to the North Carolina area."

