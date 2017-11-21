No students injured in northeast Charlotte school bus wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

No students injured in northeast Charlotte school bus wreck

No one was injured in a wreck involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

The wreck occurred on West WT Harris Boulevard and Davis Lake Parkway around 8:16 a.m. School officials said three students were on Bus #1479 when the wreck occurred. 

Officials said the bus was turning left onto WT Harris Boulevard from David Lake Parkway when a 18-wheeler ran a red light. 

The bus services students who attend University Park Creative Arts School on Hildebrand Street. 

No other details were released. 

