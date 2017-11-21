Roads reopened after 'suspicious package' found in east Charlotte

Several residents in east Charlotte were warned to stay inside Tuesday morning after a "suspicious package" was found near a mailbox.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, residents who live on Harri Ann Drive off of Lawyers Road were asked to stay in their homes while police investigate the suspicious package. The package was found near a private mailbox around 7:42 a.m.

Police had initially said the package was found in the mailbox. CMPD said a resident call 911 and reported seeing a suspicious item on the sidewalk. The Charlotte Fire Department, CMPD's Bomb Squad and MEDIC all responded to the incident.

The outbound lanes of Lawyers Road were shut down near Harri Ann Drive while the investigation took place. The road has since reopened.

Around 11 a.m., CMPD officials announced that the device had been "rendered safe." Officers are continuing to investigate in an effort to determine exactly what the device was.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.