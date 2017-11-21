Escaped inmate from Florida caught in Rowan County

An inmate who escaped from a county jail in Florida with two other men has been captured in Rockwell, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.

Casey Brandon Martina, 25, was arrested by deputies in the 100 block of Austin Street just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was reportedly found by deputies sleeping on a couch in a living room of a home.

When they searched Martina, they found the keys to a car in his pocket. The Rowan County Sheriff said they discovered the keys were to a 1999 black Jeep Cherokee stolen out of Virginia.

The Jeep was parked outside of the mobile home.

Inside the Jeep deputies found toolboxes, hardware and broken locks. The Sheriff speculates that the broken locks may have been from storage unit facilities Martina had broken into.

Deputies also discovered in two boxes of ammo, 22 cal. and other ammo. No weapon was found in the Jeep.

Martina is charged in Rowan County with possession of a stolen vehicle and as a fugitive from justice.

The Wakulla County, Florida, sheriff’s office said that the three inmates managed to break through the ceiling of the jail’s law library and then got out by going across the building’s roof. This happened around 12:09 a.m. on Friday at the Wakulla County Jail.

There is no word on the whereabouts of the other two men, Joel Cooper and Donald Cotterman, and no word on why Martina was in Rowan County.

Martina was being held in the Florida jail on charges of burglary, theft, vehicle theft, and criminal mischief.

An anonymous tip lead to Martina's arrest.

His bond was set to $250,000.

