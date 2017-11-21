Truck driver injured in crash involving Salisbury school bus - | WBTV Charlotte

Truck driver injured in crash involving Salisbury school bus

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured when a pickup truck and a school bus crashed in Rowan County Tuesday morning. 

The wreck happened on Mooresville Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. 

Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department said the driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries. Three people were on the bus when the wreck occurred, crews said. No one on the bus was injured, firefighters said. 

The pickup truck had to be towed from the scene. 

Mooresville Road was temporarily shut down for some time as crews cleared the scene. The road has since reopened. 

