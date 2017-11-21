Truck driver injured in crash involving Salisbury school bus

Joining the military, leaving home, or starting college are many of the actions coming to mind, but if your name is Chancellor Lee Adams reaching the age of 18 is another important step in a rather complicated journey.More >>
Joining the military, leaving home, or starting college are many of the actions coming to mind, but if your name is Chancellor Lee Adams reaching the age of 18 is another important step in a rather complicated journey.More >>
It’s expected to be one of the busiest weeks of the year at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.More >>
It’s expected to be one of the busiest weeks of the year at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.More >>
The wave of sexual harassment allegations against people like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Al Franken and Charlie Rose is stirring up memories for one Charlotte woman.More >>
The wave of sexual harassment allegations against people like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Al Franken and Charlie Rose is stirring up memories for one Charlotte woman.More >>
Atlanta and Washington, D.C. have one. So does Miami, Boston and Philadelphia. They all have train service to their airport, giving business and leisure travelers an easy way to make their flight from downtown.More >>
Atlanta and Washington, D.C. have one. So does Miami, Boston and Philadelphia. They all have train service to their airport, giving business and leisure travelers an easy way to make their flight from downtown.More >>
An inmate serving 24 years for second-degree murder died of an apparent suicide on Tuesday at Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Anson County. Terry Poole was found unresponsive in his cell at about 6:20 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.More >>
An inmate serving 24 years for second-degree murder died of an apparent suicide on Tuesday at Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Anson County. Terry Poole was found unresponsive in his cell at about 6:20 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.More >>