Ground broken for new western Rowan elementary school

Ground was broken on Monday afternoon for the new western Rowan County elementary school. The new school will replace Cleveland and Woodleaf schools and merge the student bodies of both schools.

The new school will be located at 107 School Street in Cleveland.

The 100,000-square-foot building will cost approximately $27.5 million to build and is expected to be complete by December 2018.

The new building was designed by SfL+A Architects, with construction handled by Barnhill Contracting. Kristine Wolfe, now principal of Cleveland and Woodleaf elementaries, will serve as principal of the new school.

