BLOG: Cold front could make for a chilly Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Forecast

Seasonal Weather

Travel Weather Peek

As high pressure drifts to our east Tuesday, the clockwise flow around it will pull some mid-level moisture across our skies. There will be a lot more cloud cover but it shouldn't produce rain - other than perhaps a sprinkle in a few spots. Highs will be in the chilly mid to upper 50s again.

The clouds should gradually clear out Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s for most neighborhoods, though Charlotte will likely be close to 40 degrees at daybreak.

Wednesday will be noticeably milder, with highs back in the low to mid 60s. However, another cold front will move through before Thanksgiving. The good news is that it won't produce any rain for your travel plans. It will get cooler though. Highs will scale back to the low to mid 50s on Thanksgiving Day, and showers may not be too far away from us toward the coast.

Speaking of travel weather, the lower 48 is incredibly quiet this week. On Wednesday, except for some very early showers around the greater New York area and New England, the vast majority of the country will not see disruptive weather. Florida will see some scattered showers, and the Pacific Northwest around Seattle will encounter some showers. A few light snow showers could show up in the extreme northern plains.

Black Friday and the weekend will continue to be dry, with lows in the cold 30s and highs in the low 60s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

