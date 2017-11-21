Driver crashes into utility pole, shuts down west Charlotte road

A road in west Charlotte was been shut down for some time after a driver struck a utility pole Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Alleghany Street between Ashley Road and Harding University High School was closed in both directions around 4:30 a.m. due to the wreck. The wreck brought down power lines in the area.

New pole just arrived on Alleghany St. near Harding University High after a driver hit a power pole, snapping it in half. Road is closed. #WatchWBTV pic.twitter.com/xbYZrqY8XM — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) November 21, 2017

Police were asking drivers to use Wilkinson Boulevard as an alternate route.

It is unclear whether the driver was injured in the incident. No other details were released.

Officers did not say when the road is expected to reopen.

