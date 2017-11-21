CPCC student killed in University City shooting

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in the University City area of northeast Charlotte Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Jervais Wan Ya Cain was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Barton Creek Drive, located off of North Tryon Street near Mallard Creek Greenway. Officers were called to a do a welfare check on Barton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, patrol officers found Cain who had been shot.

Detectives conducting a homicide investigation in the 500 block of Barton Creek Drive. One male has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 21, 2017

Cain was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC, police said.

CMPD said Cain was a student at Central Piedmont Community College. Police say Cain was not "randomly targeted."

No one has been arrested in this deadly shooting. Officers said they are looking for witnesses in connection with this shooting.

This marks Charlotte's 80th homicide of 2017.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

