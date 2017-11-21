Homicide In University City Area

Breaking News: A homicide investigation is underway right now in the University City area of Charlotte. A man was shot and killed on Barton Creek Drive. Our Carolina Hicks is at the scene right now and will have more details in a LIVE report.

It's Tuesday, 21 November 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning.

More Breaking News: A wreck in west Charlotte has brought down a utility pole. Crews are on the scene right now working to make repairs.

We’re learning more about the death of a UNC Charlotte professor who was stabbed to death.

Jury deliberations will continue for a second day today in the Gregory Wheeling trial. He’s the man accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing Kelli Putnam as she was walking along South Boulevard from a Carolina Panthers game.

South Carolina’s governor says the state can’t carry out an execution planned for next month because it doesn’t have the drugs needed for lethal injection.

Charlie Rose of CBS News, has been suspended following accusations of sexual harassment. We’ll have the latest on his suspension and what’s being said.

A huge outpouring of support from the community, following a fire at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue operation in Indian Land.

The Official National Thanksgiving Turkey is expected to be pardoned by President Trump today.

Kristen Miranda will also have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.

Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking the weather for you this morning.

Chris Larson is keeping an eye on the roadways and will let you know of any issues that may slow down your morning commute.

WBTV