Police Foundation holds final Charlotte town hall meeting

Elizabeth Brooks goes to St. Jude this Sunday. Another week of chemo for this Marshville girl... then... good news... she was giving the month of December off from her Ewing Sarcoma treatments! Her mom just wrote with a bazillion exclamation points, over-the-moon thrilled with the news. "We'll return to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis in January for scans," Laura Brooks said.More >>
Elizabeth Brooks goes to St. Jude this Sunday. Another week of chemo for this Marshville girl... then... good news... she was giving the month of December off from her Ewing Sarcoma treatments! Her mom just wrote with a bazillion exclamation points, over-the-moon thrilled with the news.More >>
Union County Public Schools (UCPS) Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan is excited about a new initiative he has started. He says he was recently talking to a group of seniors and they told him how they had to pay for the college entrance exam SAT.More >>
Union County Public Schools (UCPS) Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan is excited about a new initiative he has started. He says he was recently talking to a group of seniors and they told him how they had to pay for the college entrance exam SAT.More >>
On Veterans Day Weekend someone, under the cover of darkness, left small baggies with information about the KKK on at least a dozen front lawns.More >>
On Veterans Day Weekend someone, under the cover of darkness, left small baggies with information about the KKK on at least a dozen front lawns.More >>
Police say neighbors noted lots of activity at the home and noted people coming and going from the home.More >>
Police say neighbors noted lots of activity at the home and noted people coming and going from the home.More >>
It’s a phenomenon that many people can’t wrap their minds around. A weed that spent all summer growing its way up through an orange safety cone, has captured the hearts of a whole town, and beyond.More >>
It’s a phenomenon that many people can’t wrap their minds around. A weed that spent all summer growing its way up through an orange safety cone, has captured the hearts of a whole town, and beyond.More >>