Police Foundation holds final Charlotte town hall meeting

Some community members showed signs of frustration at the final town hall meeting with members of The Police Foundation.

“I wasn’t going to come to this night because I’m sick of it, to be honest with you,” one community member said.

The Foundation was brought on in 2016 to dive into the cause of unrest between police and the city. A 73-page report aims to highlight those issues, but many in the community say they still feel unheard.

“If no one on the police force is willing to step out on a limb, and really address these issues, nothing’s going to change,” the same crowd member said.

At Monday’s meeting, local activists, mothers, even former police officers like one man in the back, provided their insight to the Foundation.

“We’re leaving the police department,” that man said. “We’re taking all our experience, our relationships with the community, and we’re walking away. And there’s no retention after that.”

Several in the crowd said not much has changed since the 2016 riots, that came after CMPD Officer Brantley Vinson shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott.

“I’ve been held accountable for what I’ve done,” a woman in the group said. “But the officers aren’t being held accountable.”

The Foundation recognized necessary changes for the report’s final draft Monday night.

“One of the things that we didn’t do as well as we should have in the draft report, is give enough voice to the community,” a Foundation member said to the crowd.

The next step will be the finalization of the final draft of the foundation’s report, which will include recommendations to CMPD.

