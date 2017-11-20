Stunning revelation

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

I couldn’t be more stunned than to hear veteran journalist and North Carolina native Charlie Rose admitting to groping and sexually harassing women who’ve come forward to complain. CBS News has suspended Rose citing disturbing allegations that the network takes very seriously.

A 77-year old man in Gastonia had his house broken into. The burglar stole his gun, his turkey for Thanksgiving and a jar of candy. Reporter Alex Giles is talking with the victim.

For the first time, a national television commercial features a hemp-cannabis product known as CBD oil. Molly Grantham first told you about the company who produces this oil made from marijuana which is used to help patients with seizures. The oil does not create a “high” effect as the THC is removed in the processing.

A fire at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Monroe kills an estimated 40 birds. The nonprofit says another 50 birds are being treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters point to the cause of the fire as faulty wiring.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!