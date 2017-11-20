Person attempts to rob Dairy Queen, next door to business robbed Friday

Police are investigating an attempted robbery in north Charlotte Monday evening.

According to officials, an individual attempted to rob a Dairy Queen in the 3000 block of Prosperity Church Road at 5:14 p.m.

Reports stated that the individual entered the business and attempted to rob the business at gunpoint.

The business is located next door to a Smoothie King that was robbed Friday.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected.

No further information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, call police.

