Hundreds of new apartments approved Monday at Charlotte City Council meeting

Construction of the concrete parking deck at South Boulevard and Poindexter Drive in Charlotte. (Davie Hinshaw | The Charlotte Observer)

Charlotte City Council approved two apartment projects Monday that will bring hundreds of new apartments to Charlotte, adding to the city’s fast-growing stock of rental housing.

The two projects were both approved unanimously, without discussion. Monday’s meeting was the final zoning meeting for outgoing City Council members. The next time City Council meets to consider rezoning requests, in December, five of the 11 members will be new.

The two new developments approved Monday night are both north of uptown.

Florida-based developer Bainbridge Companies is planning to build up to 315 new apartments on J.N. Pease Place, north of Ben Craig Drive and east of Mallard Creek Road. The 26-acre site is currently vacant and would see up to 2,030 new vehicle trips per day under the proposed apartments.

Bainbridge is also building 200 apartments in South End, on South Boulevard along the Blue Line. That development is already under construction. In Matthews, Bainbridge is planning to build another 350 apartments on the site of a mobile home community.

The second new apartment development approved Monday is along the Blue Line extension. Charlotte-based CapRock is planning to develop up to 132 age-restricted apartments for senior citizens on the Blue Line extension. The 4.6-acre site is off Eastway Drive, south of North Tryon Street and north of the Blue Line Extension, near the Old Concord station.