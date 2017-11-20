Rowan Chamber Gala to honor entrepreneurs

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 92nd Annual Gala will be held on Thursday, January 11, 6 p.m. at the West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd.).

The event will be celebrating Rowan’s Entrepreneurial Spirit and be held in conjunction with Rowan EDC and Rowan County Tourism Authority. Novant Health Rowan Medical Center is the Title Sponsor.

“We’ve sold-out the Annual Gala for the last four years and are pleased to have enough space at the West End Plaza to host our Chamber members and guests!” said Cindy Hart (Great American Publishing Company), chair of the event.

The gavel will pass from 2017 Chair Tim Norris of Healthcare Management Consultants to 2018 Chair Janet Spriggs with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Kent Bernhardt will emcee and provide entertainment. Awards will be presented for: Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year; Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award; and new this year will be awards from Economic Development and Tourism.

There will be a reception and catered sit-down meal for a gala evening. Dress is business professional or semi-formal. Corporate sponsorship tables are,$1,000 with eight premium seats. Individual tickets are available for Chamber members $45 per person or $80 for a couple (two tickets) and will not be assigned seating (first come; first served). Non-members are welcome to attend; however, the price is $80 per person.

The reservation deadline is Fri., January 5. For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com.

