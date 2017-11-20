SC-based hemp company to air national commercials for strain of medical marijuana

Palmetto Harmony, a CBD oil product based in South Carolina that WBTV first featured two years ago, will now be advertised in television commercials on all major national networks beginning Monday.

Janel Ralph is the CEO of Palmetto Synergistic Research, the company that makes this strain of medical marijuana. Ralph says her company is the first cannabis product-producing company approved by all major national networks for a commercial.

WBTV featured Palmetto Harmony years ago. Molly Grantham had to hide where they did the interview. They stood in an "undisclosed location, somewhere in South Carolina" so people who didn't realize the plants couldn't really get you high didn't try to steal them. At the time, Ralph said she was creating the company and forging the way through laws to make sure her hemp product was legitimate.

Previous: SC mom legally making and selling strain of medical marijuana

Ralph, a mother of a daughter named Harmony, said she was inspired by her daughter’s journey. Harmony was born with a rare genetic condition that left her with hundreds of debilitating seizures daily, that weren’t controlled by pharmaceuticals.

“After testing several high CBD products that where available on the market, we found no consistency among them,” said Ralph.

She said Harmony needed CBD oils and as a mother trying to keep her daughter alive and comfortable, she couldn’t ever get them easily.

“Right now we all get it on the underground market,” Ralph told Grantham at the time. “It’s like a Mommy-Network.”

Since that story aired, Palmetto Synergistic has grown. Ralph is doing exactly what she said she wanted to do.

Ralph says the first national television ad will begin airing Monday on several national networks, including but not limited to: Oxygen, Lifetime Movies, WE, FYI, BBC-America, Centric, Freeform, GAC, UP, and 71 local market affiliates for ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox.

The Charlotte-market is included in the 71 local television markets. It's a six-month campaign that runs 225 commercials a week.

“We are excited about being the first to take this leap into the national arena,” said Ralph. “The approval process was multilayered and took many months to complete, but national placement is a significant recognition for an American industry worth $7 billion today and, according to Forbes, expected to grow to $24 billion by 2025.”

As one of the nation’s major producers of American-grown Cannabidiol hemp products, Palmetto Harmony sent out a press release that said it has developed business and agricultural product strategies that are in compliance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2014 Section 7606.

“Today Palmetto Harmony has grown from a small, family-owned business to an internationally-recognized company that’s sole purpose is to help thousands of people with debilitating conditions with cannabis-based solutions that are effectively addressing issues that traditional pharmaceuticals have only been able mask," the release stated, in part. "Palmetto Harmony hopes to mainstream cannabis and pave the way for other cannabis product companies to advertise on a global scale.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.