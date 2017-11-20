Two teens accused of robbing four painters at gunpoint in east Charlotte

Two 19-year-olds are facing several charges after reportedly robbing four people at an apartment in east Charlotte on Nov. 10.

According to a search warrant, the robbery happened at an apartment in the 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane around 5:49 p.m. One of the victims told 911 she was in an apartment that was under construction and was painting with three other people inside when the two armed teens came into the apartment.

The robbers reportedly demanded all of the victims' property. One of the men took vehicle keys and a cell phone from one of the victims, the report stated.

A second victim said one of the teens reportedly struck her in the head with a gun, according to the search warrant. The robbers reportedly left and went through one of the victim's vehicle and stole $650 from her purse.

The two robbers then reportedly returned to the apartment and demanded more money from the four victims, the search warrant states. The victims said they did not have anything else and then the teens reportedly fled from the scene, the search warrant states.

The search warrant states that officers received electronic pings for Donavan Delroy Mclean in the area. Based off of the electronic monitoring pings, officers searched his home and found two guns in his closet. Mclean reportedly confessed to the armed robbery and identified his friend, Malik Adbul Johnson, as the second robber.

Mclean was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering in a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering into a building.

Johnson was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.