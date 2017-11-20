Man wanted in Subway armed robbery

A man is wanted in connection with robbing an east Charlotte restaurant at gunpoint Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the armed robbery happened at a Subway in the 7008 block of East WT Harris Boulevard around 9:50 a.m. Police say the robber reportedly had a gun and demanded money from a register.

Officers say the robber allegedly grabbed a female employee during the incident but she was not hurt. The man then reportedly fled from the scene following the robbery.

Police described the man as 6-feet tall with a thin build. The man was reportedly last seen wearing a striped shirt, dark colored hoodie and light pants.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

