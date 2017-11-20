Warrant: 51 animals seized from Mint Hill home during animal abuse, neglect investigation

Over 50 animals were seized from a home in Mint Hill in August during a search warrant following animal abuse allegations.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a search warrant was issued for a home in the 6500 block of Lebanon Road Friday. This is the second search warrant that had been issued for the home. CMPD had issued a previous search warrant on the home on Aug. 29 and 51 animals were seized from the home.

PREVIOUS: Case of alleged animal abuse, neglect under investigation at Mint Hill home

In connection with the August incident, CMPD Animal Care and Control said "Animal Care & Control was provided information that alleges possible abuse of animals at this location in regards to unsanitary conditions and neglect."

On Friday, a second search warrant was issued to "facilitate cleaning up the outside of the residence that the owner has failed to complete." The owner of the home was still under investigation in connection to previous animal abuse and neglect allegations.

The home had previously been deemed "unsafe" by the fire marshal during the August search warrant and the power to the home had been cut off. The search warrant states officials had to break windows during the previous warrant due to "excessive urine and feces buildup inside." On Friday, the owner reportedly told police she "has been cleaning up inside" and had hooked up a generator.

The search warrant states that the owner reportedly had a dog and multiple cats at the home on Friday.

The owner reportedly did not have permission to be in the home or to keep any animals there, according to the search warrant. Police said no animals were licensed at the home nor were up to date with rabies vaccinations.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.