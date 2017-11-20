Man being sought after armed robbery at Dollar General in Fort Mill

Police in Fort Mill are looking for a man who robbed a local store at gunpoint Monday morning.

The robbery happened at 8:53 a.m. at the Dollar General on the 1300 block of Highway 160 East. Officials say a male went into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the two employees inside.

Once he had an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber forced the employees into a back room and left the scene. The employees then called 911 and waited for officers to get there.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The robber is described as a black male in his early 30s, about 6-feet tall weighing between 200 and 220 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and baseball hat, khaki pants, and black and white athletic shoes.

The crook left the scene in a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or the robbery should call Fort Mill Police at 803-547-2022.

