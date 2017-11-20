$10,000 being offered for info in deadly stabbing of 87-year-old Indian Trail man

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has any information that leads to an arrest in the killing of a 87-year-old Union County man from September.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 3100 block of Gribble Road in Indian Trail on Sept. 6. Deputies went inside in the home and found the victim, who police identified as Sim Augusta Flowe. Investigators say they believed someone killed him.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said the victim had obvious trauma to his body. On Monday, deputies said an autopsy revealed that Flowe had multiple stab wounds.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a reward of $5,000 last week for anyone who may have information in this case, totaling the reward up to $10,000.

According to family members, the man who mows Flowe's lawn was not able to get inside the house so he asked Stallings Police to do a welfare check the morning of Sept. 6.

Deputies believe the motive for the deadly shooting was a robbery.

The sheriff's office released this statement Monday:

"However, after conducting numerous interviews and following up on leads, investigators have not conclusively identified the person(s) responsible and detectives believe the reward money will generate new information needed to move the case forward. "

Flowe owns Sandy Valley Mobile Homes and lived alone, according to family members. Cathey says no one had seen Flowe since the Friday or Saturday before the alleged stabbing.

If you have any information, you can call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

