What are the best family cars for the holidays?

Holiday drive time can be brutal – whether you’re getting out of town to see family and friends or just trying to fight the holiday traffic in your city, your time on the road can get a whole lot more stressful. This is especially true when you have your family in the car! That’s why it’s important to have the right ride for the job, and we can help you here at Toyota of N Charlotte. Check out some of our best family cars for the holiday season and get behind the wheel today!

Which one of our best family cars will you take out of town this holiday season?

First up, the Toyota Highlander. This best-selling SUV is seriously spacious AND seriously stylish. Its spaciousness is what makes it one of our best family cars; the N Charlotte Toyota Highlander can seat up to eight and has a versatile interior with sliding and reclining second row seats and third row seats that fold flat to make more cargo space. Additionally, it includes top technology like an integrated backup camera, Entune Audio with integrated navigation, and real-time traffic and weather updates. Whether you’re sticking around or getting out of town, you can do it in comfort and stay connected in this new Toyota.

Next best family car on our list? The 2017 Toyota Sienna. This sleek new Toyota minivan seats up to eight and is decked out with convenience features that will make your holiday drive time as stress-free as it gets. You’ll find Driver Easy Speak, three-zone automatic climate control, and dynamic radar cruise control woven into the design, as well as a rear seat Blu-Ray disc player that will keep everyone in the back entertained on long highway drives. Plus, you’ll love features like audio and Bluetooth controls mounted on the steering wheel, and remote keyless entry with power sliding doors for easy loading and unloading.

Toyota of N Charlotte can help you and your family hit the road in style

The last best family car on our list is the new 2018 Toyota RAV4 (and it’s on special RIGHT NOW during our Black Friday Sale, just saying). This SUV is the best of both worlds – it’s got a spacious interior with lots of cargo room, but is also fuel-efficient and sporty on the road. It additionally comes in a hybrid model if you want to get green. This 2018 Toyota SUV brings you features like a Birds Eye View Camera for 360 degree views of your vehicle, as well as Toyota Safety Sense P and an Entune Premium JBL Audio System.

Ready to shop our best family cars? Don’t miss our best deals at our Black Friday Sale. It’s going on now at Toyota of N Charlotte! We’re conveniently located just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville, at 13429 Statesville Road. Call to schedule your test drive ahead of time at (888) 883-3797, and don’t forget to bring the family along. Happy holidays from Toyota of N Charlotte!

Return Home