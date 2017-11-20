The Black Friday Sale has arrived at Toyota of North Charlotte!

You won’t want to miss out on our Black Friday Sale. So make sure you visit us at Toyota of North Charlotte before it’s over! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, which can be reached by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.

New 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 8440033

"Advertised lease" for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,800 due at signing, includes $2,902.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $20,323.75. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 12/24/17.

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710186

"Advertised lease" for $199.62/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,750 due at signing, includes $2,852.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199.62 first payment. Option to purchase at lease end $25,095.34. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 12/24/17.

New 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 8180057

"Advertised lease" for $169/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,685 due at signing, includes $2,817.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $169 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $12,918.75. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $6,084. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 12/24/17.

New 2018 Toyota Camry LE Model (2546) Stock #: 8250036

"Advertised lease" for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,810 due at signing, includes $2,912.50 down payment, $698.50 dealer fee and $199 first month's payment. Option to purchase at lease end $15,680.70. Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,164. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 12/24/17.

General Disclosure

*All advertised vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, registration, title and includes Dealer Fee (*Service & handling fee of $698.50), *this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicle and preparing documents related to the sale. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. Guaranteed loans on a pre-owned vehicle subject to C.A.C. requirements. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through December 24, 2017. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA's website to search by VIN# atwww.safercar.gov.