I-85 is nation’s 15th most deadly highway – and Charlotte’s the most dangerous part

One victim is put on a stretcher by Charlotte-Mecklenburg firefighters following at 2011 fatal crash on Interstate 85. (Ortega Gaines | The Charlotte Observer)

Interstate 85 is No. 15 on a list of the 25 deadliest highways in the nation, and the section through Charlotte is considered the most dangerous part of that interstate, according to a study by the GPS tracking company Teletrac Navman.

There were 378 fatalities on I-85 from 2011 to 2015 between Petersburg, Va., and Montgomery, Ala., the study states. That’s one death every .57 miles, it was reported.

The data didn’t include how many deaths occurred inside Charlotte city limits, but it did break down the most dangerous time to be on I-85: Oct. 6 between 3 and 4 p.m.

Myrtle Beach hosts the deadliest stretch of U.S. 17, which was the 20th most dangerous highway in the nation. There were 521 deaths on U.S. 17 between 2011 and 2015, or one every 0.432 miles. The deadliest time to be on the highway in Myrtle Beach is Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

The findings are based on federal data collected on the country’s numbered and interstate highway system between those years, reported Teletrac.

Six interstates and highways with routes through the Carolinas made the list, including I-40, I-95, I-26, I-20 and U.S. 17.

Which interstate was the worst?

Interstate 4, running from Tampa to Daytona Beach, Fla., was named the most dangerous highway in the country. From 2011 to 2015, more than 165 people were killed along the 132-mile interstate. That’s 1.25 fatalities for each mile.

The top 5 most dangerous highways: I-4, I-45, U.S. 192, I-17 and I-95, which runs through both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Go to teletracnavman.com to see the full survey.