Fuller's Market coming to former Innes Street Drug location in downtown Salisbury

The former location of Innes Street Drug in downtown Salisbury will be the home of the new Fuller's Market, according to those behind the project.

The market will feature a full soda fountain, ice cream, candy, snacks, popcorn, fresh baked cookies, fresh fruit, seasonal produce, Cheerwine and Pepsi products, basic grocery items, Cackalacky sauce, Blowin Smoke sauce, and more.

"We are working on adding more products like bread, milk, eggs soon," a post on the market's Facebook page says. "Stop by the store we have a feedback sheet we would love hear your suggestions on what's on your shopping wish list."

Justin and Samantha Wells are behind the project. Justin has worked with Innes Street Drug and Ultimate Sports Apparel for more than twenty years.

Justin is the step-son of Mike Fuller, who owned and operated Innes Street Drug for decades.

The market will open on the same day as the annual Holiday Caravan Parade, Wednesday, November 22.

The building has undergone renovations, including the expansion of the soda fountain and addition of a small dining area.

The hours for Fullers Market & Soda Fountain will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

