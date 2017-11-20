Driver crashes in west Charlotte, abandons vehicle on interstate - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver crashes in west Charlotte, abandons vehicle on interstate

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing in west Charlotte Monday morning. 

The crash occurred on John Belk Freeway near Wilkinson Boulevard. Police said a driver struck a guardrail and then abandoned the vehicle on the highway. 

Police say the vehicle was not stolen. 

No other details were released. 

