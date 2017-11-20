No one injured in north Charlotte apartment fire - | WBTV Charlotte

No one injured in north Charlotte apartment fire

No one was hurt in an apartment fire in north Charlotte Monday morning. 

The fire happened at the Tanglewood Apartments on Wynbrook Way just after 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the blaze was a result of a cooking fire. The residents who lived in the apartment were not displaced, crews said. 

The fire did not affect neighboring apartments, according to firefighters. 

