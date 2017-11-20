The 'Digital Dash' is on at Rowan Public Library

From Rowan Public Library: Did you know that your Rowan Public Library card gives you access to over 42,671 free titles, available through RPL’s digital collection?

In partnership with OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools, and through NC Digital Library, the eBook consortium to which RPL belongs, RPL is able to offer patrons a wide selection of eBooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming video. Whether you’re looking for great holiday recipes or murder mysteries, RPL’s eBranch has you covered.

Right now, you can help RPL win the opportunity to expand its digital collection. As of Oct. 31, NC Digital Library has had 1,701,222 digital checkouts for 2017. If it gains 96,151 more digital checkouts, for a total of 1,797,373 by Dec. 31, then RPL will be eligible to win additional funds through OverDrive’s “Digital Dash” contest. Winning this contest means more materials for the collection, which ensures an even wider selection for patrons and shorter online holds lists for popular titles.

Patrons have 24/7 access to RPL’s eBranch and its digital collection, unlike the physical branches that have set operating hours. Users with a valid library card in good standing can borrow eBooks, digital audiobooks, and videos to enjoy on smartphones, tablets, Kindles and other eReaders, MP3 players, and computers. The collection includes fiction and nonfiction in a variety of genres, from current bestsellers to children’s titles.

Late fees are never accrued with digital titles, as the items return automatically at the end of the lending period. To access the eBranch at any time, day or night, visit https://ncdigital.overdrive.com or download the Libby app from your device’s app store.

If you have issues accessing the eBranch, contact your nearest RPL branch for assistance. For more information about Overdrive, visit www.overdrive.com.

