BLOG: Expect plenty of sunshine Monday with chilly, frosty temps

Plenty of Sunshine

Low Rain Chance

Thanksgiving forecast

Behind our weekend front, high pressure has settled right over the WBTV viewing area, which is a perfect set up for sunshine. It's also the perfect set up for frosty, cold conditions Monday morning. We're starting out below freezing for the entire area Monday morning, but with total sunshine throughout the day, the afternoon will rebound to the upper 50s, just a little below average for late November.

Looking ahead, we'll return to the upper 50s on Tuesday, then rise into the lower 60s on Wednesday and both days will feature a very low rain chances. If you have any pre-Thanksgiving plans, you should be in good shape if you stay around here.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be a bit cooler. Highs will scale back to the low to mid 50s on Thanksgiving and hold in the chilly 50s on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s, for anyone heading out shopping early Friday morning, so be prepared – it will be cold!

It looks like our dry streak will continue right into the weekend as a low pressure system forms in the Gulf of Mexico and moves up the east coast just beyond our reach.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

