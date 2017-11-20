Charlotte Douglas International Airport prepares for busy travel week

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is preparing for a busy week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Monday and Tuesday during the week of Thanksgiving, the airport typically will serve between 17,000 and 19,000 passengers. The airport predicts the busiest travel days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

Travel experts are expecting a three percent increase in overall airport travel which could mean up to 32,000 passengers will travel through Charlotte Douglas.

There are a few changes at the airport this year that travelers should be aware of. The airport has added 1,700 parking spaces. You can visit the airport's parking map before you arrive at Charlotte Douglas to help you plan for parking. If you are picking up or dropping off friends and family members, you are encouraged to use the Hourly Deck.

Officials say they have also relocated the free Cell Phone Lot to give drivers direct access to the terminal which is located off of Josh Birmingham Parkway.

The Cell Phone Lot has relocated next to Long Term 1. WATCH: https://t.co/S2t0axMmfs — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) November 19, 2017

The airport is also continuing renovations so travelers may notice construction in certain areas of the terminals.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.