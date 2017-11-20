BREAKING: Charles Manson dead at 83

Good morning everyone. Thanks for reading my email, this is Christine Sperow. Today is Monday, November 20. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m. on WBTV. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

One of the nation's most notorious criminals is dead. Cult leader Charles Manson died of natural causes at 83 at a Kern County, California hospital Sunday night. He was imprisoned for nearly 50 years for ordering mass murders that shocked the world.

Employees and volunteers at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue trying to save dozens of birds after they were injured in a fire. Thirty others were killed at the facility in Indian Trail. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is live with the details.

ALERT: Police are looking for a man they say tried to kidnap a young girl at the Southern Christmas Show here in Charlotte. They say a man tried to talk off with an 11-year-old girl on Saturday but ran off when witnesses approached him. We are getting reaction from people who went to the Southern Christmas Show and tell you how organizers are responding.

LIVE: This week is Thanksgiving! Are you traveling or expecting family in town? We're on your side being your eyes and ears letting you know how busy it's getting, especially at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The NASCAR season comes to an end and we have a champion! It was also Dale Jr.'s last race in his career. We'll have reaction from the sports world.

WEATHER CHANGES: Below freezing temps to start the morning. Be prepared to layer up if you have to be out early. Meteorologist Al Conklin is talking about how much it's going to warm up today. He'll also let you know how the holiday forecast will shape up.

