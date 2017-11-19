Person wanted for breaking into Rockingham County store

Deputies are looking for a person in connection with breaking into a store in Ruffin just after midnight Sunday.

According the the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place on Highway 29 Business at Ruffin Depot.

The person was caught by surveillance video and investigators are seeking leads on the breaking and entering and theft.

Anyone with information about this break-in and theft is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

