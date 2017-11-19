Person injured after shooting in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Person injured after shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV)

A person was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Sunday.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 1900 block of Weststone Drive.

Emergency officials said the person suffered a gunshot and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

