Shots fired into house in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Shots fired into house in Charlotte

(John Sparks/WBTV) (John Sparks/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Shots were fired into a house in northwest Charlotte Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 3700 block of Elderwood Lane.

Police say the shots were fired into an unoccupied house and there were no injuries.

There were no arrests and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly