One dead after crash in Iredell County - | WBTV Charlotte

One dead after crash in Iredell County

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

One person is dead after a crash in Mooresville Sunday.

According to Mooresville Police Department, the incident happened at Charlotte Highway and Shinville Road.

The person may have been trapped in a vehicle. 

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly