Medical condition possible cause of crash that killed Iredell County man

A man is dead after a crash in Mooresville that officials say was likely caused by a medical condition Sunday.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Charlotte Highway and Shinville Road. Police said a man, later identified as 60-year-old Mark Allen Fouts, failed to stop a red light and struck another vehicle.

Fouts' vehicle then struck a parked vehicle nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Monday that while the cause of the crash is still under investigation, it is believed that Fouts suffered a medical condition which caused the crash and led to his death.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.