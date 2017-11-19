Fire damages Granite Quarry home

A home in eastern Rowan County was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Phillips Drive in Granite Quarry just after 5:00 pm. The home is located in a cul-de-sac.

When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from a garage attached to the house.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. Damage was limited to the garage.

Investigators blamed the fire on cigarette butts placed in a trash can in the garage.

No one was hurt or displaced as a result of the fire.

